20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares surged 10.5% today to $20.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.9 B.
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares surged 9.7% today to $1.36. The market cap stands at $3.5 M.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 6.7% today to $0.63. The market cap stands at $17.6 M.
- GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares moved upwards by 6.5% today to $79.50. The market cap stands at $6.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $133.00.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock rose 4.6% today to $1.82. The market cap stands at $67.6 M.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock moved upwards by 3.4% today to $38.29. The market cap stands at $12.0 B.
- NXP Semiconductors, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares rose 1.6% today to $104.00. The market cap stands at $29.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $125.00.
- Gilat Satellite Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILT) stock increased by 1.6% today to $8.41. The market cap stands at $459.6 M.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares rose 1.4% today to $16.18. The market cap stands at $3.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.
- Ciena, Inc. (NYSE: CIEN) shares moved upwards by 1.3% today to $46.53. The market cap stands at $7.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares rose 1.1% today to $6.53. The market cap stands at $6.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-11, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $7.50.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock increased by 1.0% today to $44.96. The market cap stands at $75.4 B. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $49.00.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock rose 1.0% today to $21.00. The market cap stands at $2.5 B. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-06-20, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Sigmatron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) stock plummeted 8.1% today to $4.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $21.0 M.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) stock plummeted 5.2% today to $5.45. The market cap stands at $184.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $7.50.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock decreased by 1.6% today to $41.13. The market cap stands at $31.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $38.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock decreased by 1.5% today to $46.78. The market cap stands at $52.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $56.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares plummeted 1.3% today to $2.22. The market cap stands at $552.1 M.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock declined 1.1% today to $5.65. The market cap stands at $31.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Buy.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares decreased by 1.0% today to $1.00. The market cap stands at $2.2 M.
