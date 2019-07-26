Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday
On Friday, 247 companies set new 52-week lows.
Key Facts:
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (OTC: BMYMP) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Profile Solutions (OTC: PSIQ) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
- Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, Sinopec Shanghai (OTC: SPTJF) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of Sinopec Shanghai (OTC: SPTJF) actually traded up 22.41% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.
During the trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (OTC: BMYMP) stock drifted down 8.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $800.00.
- Equinor (OTC: STOHF) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.29 on Friday, moving down 2.14%.
- China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CUAEF) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Friday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
- China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CSUAY) stock hit a yearly low of $2.02. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.
- BCE (OTC: BCEFF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $11.58 and moving down 0.56%.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) shares hit a yearly low of $10.05. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
- Nordea Bank (OTC: NRDBY) shares moved down 1.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.63, drifting down 1.12%.
- Sampo (OTC: SAXPY) shares moved down 1.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.20, drifting down 1.17%.
- Suzuki Motor (OTC: SZKMY) shares were down 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $155.83.
- Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTPY) shares were down 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.90.
- Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC: SVNLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.59 on Friday, moving down 1.25%.
- CaixaBank (OTC: CAIXY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Friday morning, moving down 5.5%.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares fell to $22.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
- Nippon Steel (OTC: NPSCY) shares fell to $15.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.18%.
- NN Group (OTC: NNGPF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.
- Alibaba Health (OTC: ALBHF) stock hit $0.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.9%.
- Rollins (NYSE: ROL) stock hit a yearly low of $33.00. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- AIB Group (OTC: AIBRF) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Friday. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.
- Intl Cons Airlines Group (OTC: ICAGY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.02%.
- Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC: RDEIY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Friday morning, moving down 1.35%.
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $19.98. Shares traded down 11.33%.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $72.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.
- Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Friday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.
- Croda International (OTC: COIHF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $57.60. Shares traded down 3.19%.
- Sinopec Shanghai (OTC: SPTJF) stock drifted down 1.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $35.57.
- Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Friday, moving down 20.0%.
- Encana (NYSE: ECA) shares moved down 4.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.30, drifting down 4.32%.
- Computershare (OTC: CMSQY) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.81. The stock traded down 3.65%.
- Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSY) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.18 on Friday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
- Shoprite Holdings (OTC: SRGHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.28. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.
- Banco de Sabadell (OTC: BNDSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Friday, moving down 3.63%.
- Banco de Sabadell (OTC: BNDSF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 8.12% for the day.
- Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIF) stock hit $4.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.12. The stock was down 8.84% on the session.
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $47.82 and moving down 0.04%.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.64.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $17.34. Shares traded down 2.51%.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares made a new 52-week low of $46.57 on Friday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
- EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock hit $14.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.63%.
- Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock drifted up 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.09.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares fell to $13.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.91%.
- Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTC: BJCHY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.00. Shares traded down 4.53%.
- Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.74%.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.72. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
- Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares were down 25.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $44.37.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.03 on Friday, moving down 2.12%.
- Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKDG) stock hit $40.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.55%.
- AU Optronics (NYSE: AUO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.71 and moving down 4.01%.
- Close Brothers Gr (OTC: CBGPY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $33.41. Shares traded up 0.65%.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock hit $64.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.
- Lifestyle International (OTC: LFSYF) shares moved down 1.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38, drifting down 1.43%.
- Software (OTC: SWDAF) shares made a new 52-week low of $29.20 on Friday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
- Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) stock drifted down 5.94% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.69.
- Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: AMGDF) stock hit $7.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.05%.
- Seven Generations Energy (OTC: SVRGF) shares fell to $4.63 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%.
- ARC Resources (OTC: AETUF) stock hit $4.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.74%.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares set a new yearly low of $5.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
- Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE: JAG) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Friday, moving down 1.73%.
- Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock hit $6.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.4%.
- Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.77%.
- iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) shares moved down 5.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.98, drifting down 5.06%.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock hit $4.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.8%.
- Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) stock drifted up 0.48% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.51.
- CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) stock hit a yearly low of $6.67. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares fell to $85.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.8%.
- Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.96. Shares traded up 0.19%.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.30. Shares traded down 4.14%.
- RPC (NYSE: RES) stock drifted down 2.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.61.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.16. The stock was down 4.14% on the session.
- B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares fell to $17.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.95%.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) stock drifted down 2.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.24.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares fell to $0.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.24%.
- QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Friday morning, moving down 0.93%.
- Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) stock hit a yearly low of $27.21. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
- Virgin Australia Holdings (OTC: VBHLF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday. The stock was down 1.15% for the day.
- SRC Energy (AMEX: SRCI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.79. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) stock hit $27.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.72%.
- Jse (OTC: JSEJF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Friday morning, moving down 1.32%.
- Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) stock hit $18.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 24.69%.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares hit a yearly low of $36.77. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.71%.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.12 on Friday. The stock was up 4.43% for the day.
- Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares hit a yearly low of $17.34. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.41. Shares traded down 3.23%.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.22 on Friday. The stock was up 1.96% for the day.
- C&J Energy Services (NYSE: CJ) shares set a new yearly low of $9.68 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
- TORC Oil & Gas (OTC: VREYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.86. The stock traded down 6.58%.
- Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.20. The stock traded down 5.71%.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.28 on Friday morning, moving down 1.34%.
- Fugro (OTC: FURGF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Friday morning, moving down 2.04%.
- Keane Group (NYSE: FRAC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.41 and moving down 4.06%.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.53. Shares traded up 0.19%.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares fell to $3.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.75%.
- Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) stock hit a yearly low of $22.74. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares set a new yearly low of $11.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.97% on the session.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.17. The stock traded up 3.6%.
- Canfor Pulp Products (OTC: CFPUF) stock hit $7.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.31%.
- Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) shares were down 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
- Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.82 and moving down 1.04%.
- CES Energy Solutions (OTC: CESDF) shares fell to $1.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.63%.
- GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock hit a yearly low of $3.96. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.19 and moving up 0.57%.
- Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares were down 6.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.10.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares fell to $12.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.54%.
- Unit (NYSE: UNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.56. The stock was down 4.8% on the session.
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares fell to $9.19 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.28%.
- PharmaCielo (OTC: PHCEF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.27%.
- Ciner Resources (NYSE: CINR) shares hit a yearly low of $16.80. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
- 111 (NASDAQ: YI) stock hit $3.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.77%.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.98. The stock was up 2.16% on the session.
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.12 on Friday, moving down 1.79%.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) shares moved down 3.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.87, drifting down 3.98%.
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares fell to $1.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.11%.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Friday morning, moving up 4.56%.
- NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares set a new yearly low of $7.71 this morning. The stock was up 4.41% on the session.
- Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) stock hit a yearly low of $4.62. The stock was up 4.18% for the day.
- BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 16.16%.
- comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.45. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
- Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.35 on Friday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.
- Atlas Consolidated Mining (OTC: AAOMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04. The stock traded down 20.0%.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.83. The stock traded down 5.57%.
- Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) shares moved up 0.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.57, drifting up 0.83%.
- Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.35. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
- Express (NYSE: EXPR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.05%.
- Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.62%.
- 5N Plus (OTC: FPLSF) shares fell to $1.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.19%.
- Harborside (OTC: HSDEF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
- Trevali Mining (OTC: TREVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday morning, moving down 3.63%.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 1.42% for the day.
- San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE: SJT) shares moved down 1.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.15, drifting down 1.57%.
- Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTS) stock drifted up 0.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.67.
- Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) stock drifted up 3.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.
- Montage Resources (NYSE: MR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.53. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
- Information Services (NASDAQ: III) shares set a new yearly low of $2.63 this morning. The stock was up 3.33% on the session.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) stock hit $10.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%.
- Bank Of Utica (ny) (OTC: BKUT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $534.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares fell to $9.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.6%.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FOMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock was up 6.53% on the session.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.32. The stock traded down 1.6%.
- Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) shares fell to $0.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.85%.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE: HCHC) shares fell to $1.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.25%.
- Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.00 on Friday morning, moving down 15.11%.
- Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.58. The stock traded up 0.22%.
- Foresight Energy (NYSE: FELP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.47. Shares traded down 7.5%.
- Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Friday, moving down 2.57%.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares were up 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.38.
- Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.02. Shares traded down 1.95%.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.46%.
- Sunniva (OTC: SNNVF) shares fell to $1.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.68%.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock traded down 7.94%.
- Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 7.31% on the session.
- Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) stock hit $2.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.9%.
- Medical Marijuana (OTC: MJNA) shares moved down 1.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.04, drifting down 1.88%.
- LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) shares were down 8.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.48.
- Town Sports Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ: CLUB) stock hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was down 10.55% for the day.
- Gattaca (OTC: GTTCF) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Friday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
- Mauna Kea (OTC: MKEAF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.81 and moving down 1.09%.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares set a new yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.18 and moving up 0.49%.
- Lilis Energy (AMEX: LLEX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.61%.
- Hornbeck Offshore Servs (NYSE: HOS) stock drifted up 4.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90.
- Hoku (OTC: HOKUQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Alliance Media Holdings (OTC: ADTR) stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.33%.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTC: IPATF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Friday, moving down 1.63%.
- Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.59 and moving down 1.61%.
- Unique Fabricating (AMEX: UFAB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%.
- Seadrill Partners (NYSE: SDLP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.62. Shares traded down 5.08%.
- Golden Bull (NASDAQ: DNJR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock traded down 5.19%.
- Canna (OTC: CNCC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01. The stock was down 38.0% on the session.
- Core Gold (OTC: CGLDF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.12. The stock was up 7.73% for the day.
- Agora Hldgs (OTC: AGHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday, moving down 40.12%.
- Lifestyle Delivery Sys (OTC: LDSYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 8.23%.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.
- Delphi Energy (OTC: DPGYF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.09. The stock was down 22.11% on the session.
- Mawson Resources (OTC: MWSNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.65% on the session.
- China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) shares moved down 0.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.30, drifting down 0.23%.
- Chinook Energy (OTC: CNKEF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday. The stock was up 4.12% for the day.
- Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.13 and moving down 0.22%.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday, moving down 4.96%.
- Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Friday. The stock was down 5.23% for the day.
- Isodiol International (OTC: ISOLF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.34 and moving up 1.03%.
- Halcon Resources (OTC: HKRS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.08. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.
- Quinsam Capital (OTC: QCAAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday, moving up 6.37%.
- Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Friday morning, moving down 14.33%.
- CordovaCann (OTC: LVRLF) shares moved down 13.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26, drifting down 13.46%.
- Inscape (OTC: ICPBF) shares fell to $0.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 16.39%.
- Document Security Systems (AMEX: DSS) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
- Vendetta Mining (OTC: VDTAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Deep Down (OTC: DPDW) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.66 and moving down 1.35%.
- First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.09%.
- Orchid Ventures (OTC: ORVRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was up 6.82% on the session.
- BeWhere Holdings (OTC: BEWFF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 4.77%.
- Synthetic Biologics (AMEX: SYN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 9.77% on the session.
- Benitec Biopharma (OTC: BNIKF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Doubleview Capital (OTC: DBLVF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 18.41% on the session.
- Imagin Medical (OTC: IMEXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04. The stock was down 4.87% on the session.
- Pascal Biosciences (OTC: BIMUF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday. The stock was down 12.61% for the day.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday morning, moving down 2.5%.
- Life On Earth (OTC: LFER) shares were down 8.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.12.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 3.5% for the day.
- Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Friday morning, moving down 1.91%.
- Diamcor Mining (OTC: DMIFF) stock hit $0.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.69%.
- Strateco Resources (OTC: SRSIF) shares fell to $0.0001 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 80.0%.
- Neuralstem (NASDAQ: CUR) stock hit $2.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 37.37%.
- Bioethics (OTC: BOTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.30. Shares traded down 7.69%.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell to $0.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.08%.
- Rockridge Resources (OTC: RRRLF) shares were down 12.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.13.
- Jackpot Digital (OTC: JPOTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, moving down 17.97%.
- Arcwest Exploration (OTC: SJRNF) stock hit $0.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.48%.
- DKG Capital (OTC: DKGH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 10.0% on the session.
- Theramed Health (OTC: EVAHF) shares moved down 13.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.02, drifting down 13.33%.
- Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Friday. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.
- Total Telcom (OTC: TTLTF) stock drifted down 15.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.10.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
- Bristow Group (OTC: BRSWQ) shares were down 43.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.05.
- PetroShare (OTC: PRHR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 25.0% on the session.
- HighCom Global Security (OTC: HCGS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.
- Metaline Contact Mines (OTC: MTLI) shares moved down 25.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15, drifting down 25.0%.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 2.1%.
- Prize Mining (OTC: PRZFF) shares fell to $0.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.65%.
- Blow & Drive Interlock (OTC: BDIC) shares fell to $0.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 22.41%.
- MassRoots (OTC: MSRT) shares fell to $0.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.96%.
- SofTech (OTC: SOFT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday, moving up 2.59%.
- Delcath Systems (OTC: DCTH) stock hit $0.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Zenosense (OTC: ZENO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04. The stock was up 5.59% on the session.
- Garb Oil & Power (OTC: GARB) shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 99.0%.
- TransAtlantic Capital (OTC: TACI) shares moved down 14.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.04, drifting down 14.29%.
- American Helium (OTC: AHELF) shares were up 10.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.02.
- RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASFO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 37.77% on the session.
- Intelligent Highway Solns (OTC: IHSI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Startech Labs (OTC: URSLD) shares fell to $2.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 16.0%.
- Yappn (OTC: YPPN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0035 on Friday, moving down 30.0%.
- Thunder Energies (OTC: TNRG) shares fell to $0.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 14.26%.
- MedX Holdings (OTC: MEDH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01. The stock traded down 4.88%.
- WOWIO (OTC: WWIO) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001.
- GeneThera (OTC: GTHR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.0025. Shares traded down 37.5%.
- Averox (OTC: AVRI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday, moving down 1.1%.
- Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01. The stock traded up 3.47%.
- MMEX Resources (OTC: MMEX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.0009 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- NW Tech Capital (OTC: NWTT) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
- Profile Solutions (OTC: PSIQ) shares moved up 8.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.02, drifting up 8.33%.
