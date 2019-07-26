Wanda Sports (NASDAQ: WSG) made its public debut Friday, opening at $6 per ADS after being priced at $8 per ADS.

The company's shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol WSG.

Wanda is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with intellectual property rights. It owns or has contractual rights to an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sport properties, and does events operation, media production and distribution and sponsorship and marketing.

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.