28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Health Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares moved upwards by 15.6% today to $23.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $283.0 M.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock surged 13.3% today to $2.21. The market cap stands at $277.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Verastem Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares increased by 9.9% today to $1.44. The market cap stands at $96.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-05-10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock increased by 9.2% today to $0.10. The market cap stands at $1.9 M.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock moved upwards by 8.2% today to $0.15. The market cap stands at $32.3 M.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 8.2% today to $1.59. The market cap stands at $65.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on 2019-05-16, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) shares surged 6.6% today to $132.20. The market cap stands at $25.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock moved upwards by 6.4% today to $20.48. The market cap stands at $1.2 B.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) stock rose 6.1% today to $0.71. The market cap stands at $15.3 M.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares moved upwards by 5.7% today to $9.94. The market cap stands at $405.2 M.
- Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock surged 5.5% today to $4.57. The market cap stands at $153.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-05-14, the current rating is at Underperform, with a price target of $6.00.
- TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) stock increased by 4.7% today to $13.61. The market cap stands at $311.2 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.00.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) stock surged 4.1% today to $4.55. The market cap stands at $187.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on 2019-05-21, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares moved upwards by 3.9% today to $13.19. The market cap stands at $190.4 M.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares moved upwards by 3.4% today to $2.77. The market cap stands at $8.8 M.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) stock rose 3.0% today to $2.40. The market cap stands at $35.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $8.30.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) shares increased by 2.2% today to $145.00. The market cap stands at $48.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $160.00.
Losers
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) stock declined 35.8% today to $2.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.9 M.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares declined 20.0% today to $43.89. The market cap stands at $3.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares plummeted 19.1% today to $4.32. The market cap stands at $19.0 M.
- Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares plummeted 4.0% today to $3.12. The market cap stands at $159.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares declined 3.6% today to $0.65. The market cap stands at $5.4 M.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) stock decreased by 3.1% today to $0.62. The market cap stands at $26.0 M.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares decreased by 3.0% today to $1.27. The market cap stands at $22.2 M.
- Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRRX) stock decreased by 2.9% today to $0.93. The market cap stands at $155.5 M.
- Edap TMS, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDAP) stock declined 2.8% today to $3.19. The market cap stands at $95.1 M.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares plummeted 2.7% today to $5.67. The market cap stands at $1.4 B. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
- Gemphire Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) stock fell 2.2% today to $0.90. The market cap stands at $13.1 M.
