26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) stock moved upwards by 36.2% today to $4.70 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $110.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $7.50.
- Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) stock moved upwards by 23.0% today to $19.87. The market cap stands at $668.5 M. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on 2019-04-29, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.50.
- Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares surged 8.3% today to $1225.87. The market cap stands at $787.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-05-15, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $1400.00.
- Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares surged 6.8% today to $10.62. The market cap stands at $5.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock increased by 5.2% today to $40.21. The market cap stands at $29.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $38.00.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock moved upwards by 4.9% today to $40.30. The market cap stands at $12.5 B.
- LINE, Inc. (NYSE: LN) stock rose 3.1% today to $32.00. The market cap stands at $7.5 B.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) stock surged 3.0% today to $130.80. The market cap stands at $7.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $128.00.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) stock moved upwards by 2.2% today to $0.92. The market cap stands at $3.5 M.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock increased by 2.1% today to $21.27. The market cap stands at $7.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock moved upwards by 2.0% today to $19.40. The market cap stands at $16.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Atlassian Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock surged 1.9% today to $137.00. The market cap stands at $32.4 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $150.00.
- Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) shares rose 1.8% today to $53.09. The market cap stands at $233.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $64.00.
- Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEXEA) shares moved upwards by 1.7% today to $50.57. The market cap stands at $2.8 B.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 1.7% today to $34.23. The market cap stands at $36.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $39.00.
- Verb Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares increased by 1.6% today to $1.89. The market cap stands at $41.4 M.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares increased by 1.5% today to $28.00. The market cap stands at $14.9 B. According to the most recent rating by OTR Global, on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Mixed.
- Revolution Lighting, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) stock increased by 1.3% today to $0.39. The market cap stands at $8.9 M.
- SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) shares increased by 1.2% today to $126.89. The market cap stands at $153.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Hold.
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares increased by 1.2% today to $27.53. The market cap stands at $17.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 1.0% today to $19.99. The market cap stands at $2.3 B. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-06-20, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) shares declined 24.3% today to $18.10 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $823.2 M. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $20.00.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares plummeted 5.8% today to $0.63. The market cap stands at $20.0 M.
- Taitron Components, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAIT) stock decreased by 2.8% today to $3.50. The market cap stands at $20.5 M.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares declined 2.5% today to $0.39. The market cap stands at $5.6 M.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) stock declined 2.1% today to $12.86. The market cap stands at $1.0 B.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock declined 1.9% today to $1.04. The market cap stands at $2.3 M.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock decreased by 1.2% today to $76.73. The market cap stands at $21.8 B. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Market Perform.
