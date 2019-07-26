For real-time updates on MMSI, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Merit Medical Systems (NYSE: MMSI) today had a large opening gap of -24.64%.

Why Is MMSI Moving?

Merit Medical Systems shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results.

