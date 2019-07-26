For real-time updates on CARB, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Provider of cloud and hybrid business continuity solutions, Carbonite Inc (NYSE: CARB) today had a large opening gap of -31.39%.

Why Is CARB Moving?

Carbonite Inc shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates and cut its 2019 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

