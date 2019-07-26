Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In Carbonite?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2019 9:56am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on CARB, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Provider of cloud and hybrid business continuity solutions, Carbonite Inc (NYSE: CARB) today had a large opening gap of -31.39%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is CARB Moving?

Carbonite Inc shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates and cut its 2019 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on CARB log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CARB)

32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

PanXchange State Of The Hemp Industry: July 2019

What Caused The Opening Gap In Smith Micro Software?