For real-time updates on SMSI, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Developer and marketer of both enterprise and consumer-level software and services, Smith Micro Software (NYSE: SMSI) today had a large opening gap of 27.37%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is SMSI Moving?

Smith Micro Software shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on SMSI log in or try Benzinga Pro today.