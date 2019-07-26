A look at the state of e-commerce and the strategy of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) – and how it is impacting the supply chain – will be the key topic of discussion this weekend on FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking.

The show will kick off Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EDT with Chris Sultemeier, the former executive vice president of logistics for Walmart. He retired in 2017 and is now the operating partner at New Road Capital Partners, an investment firm. He was with Walmart for many years and he saw it grow not only in its bricks and mortar operations across the country but also as it took its first steps into e-commerce. He's a West Point graduate.

Chris will be interviewed not only by host John Kingston but by this week's co-host, Craig Fuller, the founder and CEO of FreightWaves.

Rachel Premack, Business Insider

Our second hour will start by bringing in Rachel Premack. Rachel is the transportation reporter for Business Insider and she has watched the e-commerce story and the rise of Amazon for several years. Craig and John will speak with her and then widen the roundtable by bringing in two FreightWaves experts on the subject – Mark Solomon, our managing editor for markets who has been covering the e-commerce supply chain for many years, and J.P. Hampstead, an associate editor who specializes in the 3PL sector where Amazon is becoming a major player.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard on channel 146 on SiriusXM. Its initial show is on Saturday between 3:00-5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The show is replayed Saturday evening between 9:00-11:00 p.m. and replayed again Sunday between 7:00-9:00 p.m. It is also available on demand.

