32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) rose 24.6% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) rose 15.4% to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) rose 14.6% to $47.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- eHealth, Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares rose 12.9% to $96.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) rose 10.5% to $10.59 in pre-market trading. Vector Group will replace Tetra Tech in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, August 1.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 9.6% to $17.95 in pre-market trading.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares rose 8.1% to $1,223.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 8% to $19.23 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 7.5% to $239.54 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.83% on Thursday.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares rose 6.6% to $96.98 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) rose 6.5% to $31.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) rose 5.8% to $10.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY20 guidance.
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 5.5% to $13.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) rose 5.1% to $13.58 in pre-market trading
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares rose 5% to $54.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company raised 2019 sales guidance and issued strong third-quarter earnings guidance.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) rose 4.8% to $7.80 in pre-market trading.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 4.6% to $39.97 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 sales.
- Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) shares rose 2.6% to $107.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS higher from last year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised its FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) shares rose 2.1% to $217.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 guidance.
Losers
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) fell 38.2% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Neuralstem priced 2.77 million share underwritten public offering at $2.70 per unit.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) fell 19.9% to $19.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates and cut its FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 15.5% to $4.51 in pre-market trading. Obalon Therapeutics amended S-1 showed registration for 2.809 million common shares and pre-funded warrants for shares.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) fell 13.2% to $47.60 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares fell 12% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS lower from last year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 7.5% to $30.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) fell 6.1% to $5.90 in pre-market trading.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) fell 5.8% to $36.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results..
- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) fell 4.1% to $128.00 in pre-market trading. PayPal reported downbeat Q2 sales and lowered FY19 forecast.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) fell 3.7% to $5.45 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 3.6% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 3.5% to $6.33 in pre-market trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 1.5% to $1,945.00 in pre-market trading. Amazon.com reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
