36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares rose 33.0% to $4.59 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $110,634,448. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares rose 9.2% to $79.00. The market cap stands at $3,603,030,000.
- Unisys, Inc. (NYSE: UIS) shares rose 8.3% to $10.80. The market cap stands at $516,120,798.
- Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares rose 8.2% to $1225.00. The market cap stands at $787,288,952,608. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-05-15, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $1400.00.
- Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares rose 8.0% to $1226.50. The market cap stands at $787,288,952,608. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $1400.00.
- Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares rose 5.9% to $2.50. The market cap stands at $24,564,433.
- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) shares rose 5.9% to $74.85. The market cap stands at $2,912,918,674.
- Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares rose 5.8% to $10.52. The market cap stands at $5,108,425,364. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
- Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) shares rose 5.1% to $54.84. The market cap stands at $233,520,320,000. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Hold.
- LG Display Co, Inc. (NYSE: LPL) shares rose 5.0% to $6.99. The market cap stands at $4,863,582,706.
- Sigmatron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares rose 4.9% to $4.51. The market cap stands at $18,189,034.
- Mimecast, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIME) shares rose 4.7% to $51.18. The market cap stands at $2,997,938,213. According to the most recent rating by Berenberg, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $59.00.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 4.3% to $0.70. The market cap stands at $20,022,038.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 4.3% to $0.73. The market cap stands at $77,707,171.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares rose 2.9% to $12.69. The market cap stands at $2,241,786,248. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on 2019-07-01, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares rose 2.8% to $1.09. The market cap stands at $2,385,402.
- Ciena, Inc. (NYSE: CIEN) shares rose 2.7% to $46.86. The market cap stands at $7,075,138,464. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares rose 2.7% to $19.25. The market cap stands at $2,157,543,677. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-06-18, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares rose 2.6% to $39.20. The market cap stands at $29,300,225,308. According to the most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $38.00.
- Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares rose 2.4% to $8.90. The market cap stands at $482,706,028. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on 2019-05-23, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $11.00.
- BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE: BB) shares rose 2.2% to $7.39. The market cap stands at $3,969,486,585. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.
- SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 1.9% to $10.40. The market cap stands at $1,453,939,959. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Wix.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIX) shares rose 1.7% to $148.00. The market cap stands at $7,253,517,804. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $172.00.
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares rose 1.7% to $27.68. The market cap stands at $17,985,810,000. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares rose 1.4% to $128.80. The market cap stands at $7,070,705,315.
-
Losers
- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) shares fell 17.6% to $19.69 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $823,281,411.
- Vicor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VICR) shares fell 8.4% to $30.60. The market cap stands at $1,345,580,803.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares fell 5.6% to $0.85. The market cap stands at $3,526,854.
- Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares fell 4.8% to $41.00. The market cap stands at $5,835,217,166. According to the most recent rating by CL King, on 2019-06-21, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
- Appian, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 2.5% to $40.02. The market cap stands at $2,654,653,513. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-05-23, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $36.00.
- Diodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares fell 2.0% to $41.28. The market cap stands at $2,132,366,008.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares fell 1.8% to $175.00. The market cap stands at $72,953,935,623. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $214.00.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares fell 1.8% to $26.00. The market cap stands at $9,114,293,787. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-08, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $24.00.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) shares fell 1.8% to $2.81. The market cap stands at $85,587,513.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares fell 1.1% to $16.73. The market cap stands at $2,478,788,730. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on 2019-06-04, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $16.00.
- Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares fell 1.0% to $19.98. The market cap stands at $1,196,474,441.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.