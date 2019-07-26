14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) shares rose 7.8% to $4.68 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $279,142,892. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-07-08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- SandRidge Permian, Inc. (NYSE: PER) shares rose 4.9% to $1.92. The market cap stands at $97,125,000.
- Ultra Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPL) shares rose 4.9% to $0.20. The market cap stands at $38,529,219.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares rose 3.3% to $4.42. The market cap stands at $600,550,020. According to the most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on 2019-05-23, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- DMC Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares rose 3.2% to $62.00. The market cap stands at $900,621,277. According to the most recent rating by Sidoti & Co., on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Buy.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 2.5% to $15.30. The market cap stands at $729,075,241. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) shares rose 2.1% to $5.25. The market cap stands at $1,288,389,291. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $7.00.
- USA Compression Partners, Inc. (NYSE: USAC) shares rose 1.2% to $18.99. The market cap stands at $1,813,339,558.
- Core Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: CLB) shares rose 1.1% to $53.65. The market cap stands at $2,352,057,991. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $70.00.
Losers
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares fell 3.2% to $0.50 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $15,639,666.
- EnLink Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: ENLC) shares fell 1.3% to $9.75. The market cap stands at $4,808,371,640. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.
- Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares fell 1.2% to $3.38. The market cap stands at $544,865,371. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $5.00.
- Clean Energy Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares fell 1.1% to $2.61. The market cap stands at $540,287,161.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares fell 1.0% to $9.78. The market cap stands at $914,422,948. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Market Perform, with a price target of $11.00.
