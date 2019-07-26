30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Verastem Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 19.1% to $1.56 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $96,778,790. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-05-10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 15.4% to $2.25. The market cap stands at $277,194,633. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares rose 11.9% to $0.75. The market cap stands at $15,326,374.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) shares rose 11.2% to $2.08. The market cap stands at $70,475,826.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares rose 11.2% to $1.59. The market cap stands at $151,731,191.
- Avalon Globocare, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares rose 9.8% to $2.23. The market cap stands at $153,580,947.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 9.0% to $0.16. The market cap stands at $32,316,939.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares rose 5.8% to $0.10. The market cap stands at $1,976,683.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares rose 5.3% to $1.80. The market cap stands at $9,513,073.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 5.2% to $2.82. The market cap stands at $8,855,304.
- Celsion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares rose 5.0% to $1.88. The market cap stands at $36,664,068.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares rose 4.8% to $1.10. The market cap stands at $24,424,732.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 4.6% to $6.10. The market cap stands at $910,349,203.
- NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares rose 4.6% to $1.59. The market cap stands at $56,659,675.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares rose 4.4% to $1.66. The market cap stands at $6,085,341.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 3.8% to $0.70. The market cap stands at $5,408,435.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 3.4% to $4.53. The market cap stands at $102,810,399.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares rose 3.3% to $0.31. The market cap stands at $10,254,655.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares rose 3.0% to $2.40. The market cap stands at $35,737,540. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $8.30.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 2.9% to $2.16. The market cap stands at $166,043,282. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares rose 2.8% to $5.49. The market cap stands at $19,001,113.
Losers
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares fell 12.5% to $48.00 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $3,016,469,538.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 4.9% to $10.10. The market cap stands at $84,305,596.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 3.9% to $6.00. The market cap stands at $59,542,468. According to the most recent rating by Laidlaw & Co., on 2019-05-20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 3.3% to $1.16. The market cap stands at $63,065,550.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares fell 3.1% to $0.62. The market cap stands at $26,070,859.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares fell 3.0% to $3.20. The market cap stands at $536,645,376.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) shares fell 2.4% to $132.31. The market cap stands at $8,482,995,930. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $184.00.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares fell 2.1% to $0.15. The market cap stands at $8,579,899.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares fell 2.1% to $20.20. The market cap stands at $6,225,460,554.
