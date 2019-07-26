14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Altra Industrial Motion, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares rose 6.4% to $30.42 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $1,843,256,582.
- Ingersoll-Rand, Inc. (NYSE: IR) shares rose 3.2% to $126.41. The market cap stands at $29,522,590,026. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-02, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $140.00.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares rose 2.6% to $0.40. The market cap stands at $7,035,660.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) shares rose 2.4% to $98.75. The market cap stands at $37,815,502,789. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $105.00.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 1.8% to $0.46. The market cap stands at $11,512,363.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) shares rose 1.5% to $88.86. The market cap stands at $5,499,373,056. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $100.00.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) shares rose 1.5% to $19.32. The market cap stands at $2,339,887,569.
- First Data, Inc. (NYSE: FDC) shares rose 1.4% to $29.60. The market cap stands at $27,509,563,723. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on 2019-05-02, the current rating is at Market Perform, with a price target of $26.00.
Losers
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares fell 14.6% to $8.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $82,483,310.
- Controladora Vuela, Inc. (NYSE: VLRS) shares fell 6.8% to $10.19. The market cap stands at $1,090,350,755.
- Arconic, Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares fell 6.6% to $23.90. The market cap stands at $11,297,315,687. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares fell 5.0% to $1.91. The market cap stands at $4,992,315.
- United Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UTX) shares fell 2.1% to $133.61. The market cap stands at $117,665,831,069. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $153.00.
- Titan Machinery, Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) shares fell 2.0% to $20.76. The market cap stands at $469,852,862. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on 2019-06-17, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $24.00.
