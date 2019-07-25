Market Overview

50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2019 1:22pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) surged 35.1% to $55.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) gained 30.1% to $13.20.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) rose 24.5% to $12.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares climbed 22% to $0.8540 after the company announced a merger with NeuroBO Pharmaceuticals.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) rose 22% to $7.10.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 20.5% to $4.82.
  • EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) shares climbed 17% to $3.10 after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales are up 45% from last year.
  • NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) gained 16.4% to $33.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance on the high end analyst estimates and announced a $4.5 million buyback.
  • Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) rose 15.8% to $62.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Citi also upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
  • ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) jumped 14.8% to $0.2754 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also reported a Q2 net loss of $1.3 million vs $4.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 14.4% to $2.63. Noble Capital initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and a $12 price target.
  • Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB)rose 13.8% to $19.24 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) gained 13.3% to $8.10. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics said the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to its lead investigational therapy pegzilarginase, for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency, a rare progressive disease presenting in early childhood that results in severe complications and early mortality.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) climbed 12.6% to $4.7958.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) rose 11.4% to $2.4850.
  • Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) rose 9.8% to $39.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 8.9% to $5.74.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 8.6% to $5.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) climbed 7.8% to $5.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) rose 5.7% to $27.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) rose 5.6% to $42.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also extended its 2017 development agreement with BioCardia.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares rose 3.7% to $99.10 after reporting strong Q2 results.

 

Losers

  • Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares tumbled 27.4% to $199.72 after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Evercore ISI Group downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $340 to $220.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) dropped 21.7% to $43.13 after multiple firms downgraded the company's stock following the release of the company's Q2 results.
  • World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) fell 20.3% to $130.46 following Q1 results. Janney Capital downgraded World Acceptance from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $108 to $87.
  • NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares declined 20.1% to $16.40 after reporting Q1 results. Dougherty downgraded NextGen Healthcare from Neutral to Sell.
  • PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 19.9% to $73.34 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its FY19 guidance.
  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) fell 17.8% to $23.78 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and lowered FY2019 guidance.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) fell 17.3% to $15.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) dipped 16.6% to $345.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) fell 16.6% to $5.64 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) dropped 16.4% to $30.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares declined 16.4% to $3.2776.
  • Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) tumbled 14.5% to $11.14.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) dropped 14.2% to $11.73.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 14% to $227.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) dropped 13.1% to $4.9715.
  • Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) fell 12% to $23.13. Cara Therapeutics priced its 5.5 million share offering of common stock at $23 per share.
  • CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) dipped 11.6% to $41.75 following Q2 results.
  • Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) dropped 10.5% to $4.4025.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) dropped 9.4% to $6.76
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 9.4% to $33.99 after reporting quarterly results.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 7.8% to $9.52 after reporting second-quarter earnings. The company issued weak 2019 earnings guidance.
  • QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) fell 5.7% to $37.80 following Q2 results.
  • Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) dropped 5.3% to $9.72 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) dropped 4.7% to $32.96 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 4.2% to $116.25. PayPal reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) fell 4.1% to $23.28 following weak sales.
  • ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares dropped 3.8% to $285.84 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 3.4% to $127.68 after the company issued its Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

