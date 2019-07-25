Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $37.50 after being priced at $26 per share.

The company's shares have been listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol HCAT.

Health Catalyst provides data and analytics technology and services to health care organizations, primarily health care providers, which use its solutions to manage their data, derive analytical insights to operate their organization and produce measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and William Blair are the lead underwriters for the offering.