Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $40.51 after being priced at $28 per share.

The company's shares have been listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol LVGO.

Livongo's platform named AI+AI, leverages data science and technology, creating a new kind of personalized experience for people with chronic conditions. While also assisting with tracking and gathering data on their condition, the platform also provides actionable feedback.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.