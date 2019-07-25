Market Overview

Livongo Health Shares Open Well Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2019 11:15am
Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $40.51 after being priced at $28 per share.

The company's shares have been listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol LVGO.

See Also: Livongo Health IPO: What You Need To Know

Livongo's platform named AI+AI, leverages data science and technology, creating a new kind of personalized experience for people with chronic conditions. While also assisting with tracking and gathering data on their condition, the platform also provides actionable feedback.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.

