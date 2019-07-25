Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In My Size?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2019 9:53am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on MYSZ, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

My Size (NYSE: MYSZ) today had a large opening gap of 27.84%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is MYSZ Moving?

My Size shares are trading higher after the company signed a license agreement with Penti for smart measurement application MySizeID.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on MYSZ log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MYSZ)

25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday
My Size Rallies On Integration With 'Global' Apparel Company's E-Commerce Platform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019