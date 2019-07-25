For real-time updates on MYSZ, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

My Size (NYSE: MYSZ) today had a large opening gap of 27.84%.

Why Is MYSZ Moving?

My Size shares are trading higher after the company signed a license agreement with Penti for smart measurement application MySizeID.

