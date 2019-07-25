25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares rose 15.6% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after falling 13.28% on Wednesday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 7.7% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 15.27% on Wednesday.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares rose 6.1% to $101.41 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q2 results.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 5.6% to $5.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) rose 4.7% to $42.25 in pre-market trading on strong sales.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares rose 3.7% to $19.81 in pre-market trading.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) rose 3.1% to $27.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 3.7% to $5.85 in pre-market trading. Niu Technologies is expected to release Q2 results on August 23.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) rose 2.9% to $48.19 in pre-market trading.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) rose 2.5% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after surging 14.95% on Wednesday.
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) rose 3.6% to $185.80 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
Losers
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell 21.9% to $215.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 17.1% to $76.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its FY19 guidance
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares fell 13.1% to $47.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 11.3% to $234.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) fell 10.5% to $23.51 in pre-market trading. Cara Therapeutics priced its 5.5 million share offering of common stock at $23 per share.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 8.9% to $34.18 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) fell 6.5% to $37.51 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) fell 5.6% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.47% on Wednesday.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 5.4% to $125.02 in pre-market trading after the company issued its Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 4.6% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter earnings. The company issued weak 2019 earnings guidance.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 4.6% to $10.50 in pre-market trading.
- RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) fell 4.5% to23.18 in pre-market trading following weak sales.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 3.4% to $117.18 in pre-market trading. PayPal reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares fell 3.3% to $287.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance.
