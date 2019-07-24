Freight All Kinds – Crystal Meth

In the term Freight All Kinds, the all is all inclusive and that includes illegal freight. On today's episode we're talking Crystal Meth, Aunt Crissy, Tina, Crank, Speed, Shards, Ice, Go, Whizz, Tweak, dope, or uppers. No matter what you call it, we're getting into the dirty business of smuggling Crystal as we're breaking down breaking bad down under.

FreightWaves Australian correspondent Jim Wilson joins us today to talk his FREIGHT All Kinds article available now on FreightWaves.com its titled Asian Crime Gangs Freight Huge Volumes of Meth Around the Globe. Australia happens to be a prime landing point for as some truckers call it high speed chicken feed. In fact we're talking to Jim just as million dollar shipment of Chrystal meth was found in the most novel of freight – an air cargo consignment of snow globes. That Santa Claus came to town faster the ever.

