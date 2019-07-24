Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Freight All Kinds – Crystal Meth
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
July 24, 2019 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
Freight All Kinds – Crystal Meth

In the term Freight All Kinds, the all is all inclusive and that includes illegal freight. On today's episode we're talking Crystal Meth, Aunt Crissy, Tina, Crank, Speed, Shards, Ice, Go, Whizz, Tweak, dope, or uppers. No matter what you call it, we're getting into the dirty business of smuggling Crystal as we're breaking down breaking bad down under.

FreightWaves Australian correspondent Jim Wilson joins us today to talk his FREIGHT All Kinds article available now on FreightWaves.com its titled Asian Crime Gangs Freight Huge Volumes of Meth Around the Globe. Australia happens to be a prime landing point for as some truckers call it high speed chicken feed. In fact we're talking to Jim just as million dollar shipment of Chrystal meth was found in the most novel of freight – an air cargo consignment of snow globes. That Santa Claus came to town faster the ever.

Visit FreightWaves every Tuesday for a brand new article, and subscribe now to this podcast to get a new episode every Wednesday.

Image sourced from Google

Posted-In: drugs Freight FreightwavesNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Hyperloop Test Pod Breaks Speed Record And Wins The Annual Hyperloop Pod Competition