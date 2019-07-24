For real-time updates on IRBT, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

IRobot (NYSE: IRBT) today had a large opening gap of -23.29%.

Why Is IRBT Moving?

IRobot shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year. The company also issued 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

