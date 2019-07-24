Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In iRobot?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2019 9:49am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on IRBT, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

IRobot (NYSE: IRBT) today had a large opening gap of -23.29%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is IRBT Moving?

IRobot shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year. The company also issued 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on IRBT log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IRBT)

24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Michael Bloomberg: Any Democratic Candidate In 2020 Is Better Than Trump

What Caused The Opening Gap In Obalon?