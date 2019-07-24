What Caused The Opening Gap In Obalon?
For real-time updates on OBLN, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.
Medical technology company Obalon Therapeutics (NYSE: OBLN) today had a large opening gap of -45.45%.
Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.
Why Is OBLN Moving?
Obalon Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.
For live updates on OBLN log in or try Benzinga Pro today.
Posted-In: News Intraday Update
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.