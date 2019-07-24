For real-time updates on OBLN, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Medical technology company Obalon Therapeutics (NYSE: OBLN) today had a large opening gap of -45.45%.

Why Is OBLN Moving?

Obalon Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

