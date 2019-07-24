Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Obalon?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2019 9:49am   Comments
Medical technology company Obalon Therapeutics (NYSE: OBLN) today had a large opening gap of -45.45%.

Why Is OBLN Moving?

Obalon Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

 

