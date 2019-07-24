20 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Regular Session
Gainers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares rose 19.9% to close at $0.51. The market cap stands at $9,254,600.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares rose 18.6% to close at $2.30. The market cap stands at $34,288,298. According to the most recent rating by Ascendiant, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares rose 17.7% to close at $1.73. The market cap stands at $105,533,052.
- ClearSign Combustion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares rose 13.6% to close at $1.25. The market cap stands at $33,446,790.
- American Electric, Inc. (NASDAQ: AETI) shares rose 12.3% to close at $1.03. The market cap stands at $9,671,175.
- Civeo, Inc. (NYSE: CVEO) shares rose 10.3% to close at $1.72. The market cap stands at $289,506,278.
- TransUnion, Inc. (NYSE: TRU) shares rose 9.5% to close at $81.92. The market cap stands at $15,343,616,000. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-07-02, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $78.00.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) shares rose 7.8% to close at $8.19. The market cap stands at $422,083,574.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) shares rose 7.2% to close at $151.66. The market cap stands at $22,981,398,172. According to the most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $154.00.
- Graham, Inc. (NYSE: GHM) shares rose 5.9% to close at $20.84. The market cap stands at $208,386,029.
Losers
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) shares fell 34.2% to close at $2.29 during Tuesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $76,737,938.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 23.6% to close at $0.42. The market cap stands at $15,204,884.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares fell 13.2% to close at $1.71. The market cap stands at $9,869,687.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares fell 9.5% to close at $5.82. The market cap stands at $116,098,742.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) shares fell 8.7% to close at $1.57. The market cap stands at $59,701,502.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 7.4% to close at $0.29. The market cap stands at $10,744,230.
- Allegheny Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ATI) shares fell 5.9% to close at $23.65. The market cap stands at $2,980,724,912. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Neutral.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 5.6% to close at $12.93. The market cap stands at $610,708,622. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares fell 5.4% to close at $1.74. The market cap stands at $7,504,691.
- Circor International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) shares fell 4.5% to close at $38.06. The market cap stands at $757,323,703. According to the most recent rating by Sidoti & Co., on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Buy.
