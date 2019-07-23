Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2019 4:38pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are up 11% reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.06), beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $388.02 million, $28.46 million. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporation (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are up 6% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.38 billion, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $3.67 billion, beating estimates by $7 million.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares are up 3% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.99, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $1.434 billion, beating estimates by $24 million.

Losers

  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are down 15% after reporting drop in second-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at 25 cents per share, down from 37 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $260.2 million, missing estimates by $7.76 million. The company also issued weak 2019 sales guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IRBT + CMG)

Chipotle Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 10%
Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits
'Trading Nation' Traders Talk Chipolte, McDonald's And Starbucks
10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019
Barron's Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share