4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are up 11% reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.06), beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $388.02 million, $28.46 million. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Texas Instruments Incorporation (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are up 6% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.38 billion, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $3.67 billion, beating estimates by $7 million.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares are up 3% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.99, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $1.434 billion, beating estimates by $24 million.
Losers
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are down 15% after reporting drop in second-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at 25 cents per share, down from 37 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $260.2 million, missing estimates by $7.76 million. The company also issued weak 2019 sales guidance.
