EKA Launches Cloud-Based Private Freight Marketplace Solution

EKA Solutions recently launched MPlace, which allows larger shippers and brokers to create private marketplaces where they can trade with "trusted providers in a more precise, automated and real-time manner," the company said in a release.

"We provide technology solutions that are very efficient and at a lower cost," JJ Singh, founder and chief executive of EKA, told FreightWaves. "We already focus on small and medium-sized brokers, shippers and carriers, so we thought larger brokers and shippers could benefit from our solutions."

The company launched its unified, cloud-based Omni-TMS (transportation management system) platform for small and medium-sized brokers, carriers and shippers in 2018. Its is now offering some of the capabilities of its software platform to larger shippers, brokers and carriers "in a way that can complement their existing TMS platforms and help them meet today's more dynamic logistics environment," the company said.

For example, if a large shipper needs a load hauled in a new freight lane, one of its employees can go onto MPlace and find partners in its own private space and not have to go out to the spot market or load boards," Singh said.

"Utilizing the EKA MPlace, customers reduce direct labor, transportation spend and contracting risk while providing end-to-end visibility, audit and analysis," Singh said.

EKA Solutions recently launched MPlace, which allows larger shippers and brokers to create private marketplaces where they can trade with "trusted providers in a more precise, automated and real-time manner," the company said in a release.

"We provide technology solutions that are very efficient and at a lower cost," JJ Singh, founder and chief executive of EKA, told FreightWaves. "We already focus on small and medium-sized brokers, shippers and carriers, so we thought larger brokers and shippers could benefit from our solutions."

The company launched its unified, cloud-based Omni-TMS (transportation management system) platform for small and medium-sized brokers, carriers and shippers in 2018. Its is now offering some of the capabilities of its software platform to larger shippers, brokers and carriers "in a way that can complement their existing TMS platforms and help them meet today's more dynamic logistics environment," the company said.

For example, if a large shipper needs a load hauled in a new freight lane, one of its employees can go onto MPlace and find partners in its own private space and not have to go out to the spot market or load boards," Singh said.

"Utilizing the EKA MPlace, customers reduce direct labor, transportation spend and contracting risk while providing end-to-end visibility, audit and analysis," Singh said.

Image Sourced From Pixabay