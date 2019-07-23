45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 44.8% to $3.3301 after the company said Tuesday that it has signed a letter of intent for a merger with the Canadian cannabis companyDestiny Biosciences.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) gained 27.3% to $7.89 after the company announced its CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial of Mycapssa met its primary and all secondary endpoints.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) gained 22.6% to $ 3.3950 after rising 16.4% on Monday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 22.5% to $14.45.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares rose 12.7% to $2.31 after the company announced a strategic partnership with GE Healthcare to accelerate standardized automation and bio-production for cellular medicines.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) rose 12.2% to $5.81 after the company announced Tuesday a new collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to simplify the process of finding and moving into a new home.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) shares surged 11.9% to $ 46.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) gained 11.1% to $35.85.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares rose 10.8% to $21.88.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) jumped 10.1% to $8.37. LSC Communications and Quad/Graphics terminated a merger agreement of an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) gained 10% to $4.92.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares jumped 10% to $3.42.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) gained 9.7% to $18.72.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) gained 9.5% to $90.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued its FY19 EPS above analyst estimates.
- Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NYSE: CTG) shares climbed 9.4% to $4.44 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) rose 9.1% to $3.01.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares gained 8.7% to $81.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) rose 8.2% to $117.37 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 7.6% to $8.96. JP Morgan upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $8 to $16.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) rose 7.5% to $3.6969.
- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) gained 7.1% to $25.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) rose 6.4% to $483.66 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) rose 6.1% to $3.85 after receiving robot guidance orders involving battery packs from OEM partners.
- The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) rose 5.4% to $53.99 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) gained 4.7% to $102.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) rose 4% to $241.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales and raised FY19 guidance.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) rose 3.6% to $4.57 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) rose 3.3% to $41.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 3.3% to $17.75 after the company on Monday announced it will further raise flat-rolled steel prices.
Losers
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 67.1% to $1.3122. Marinus announced results from the second part of aPhase 2 Magnolia clinical trial that evaluated intravenous ganaxolone in women with postpartum depression, or PPD. The results showed that the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression, or HAM-D17, scores at 28 days of treatment were the same as aplacebo.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) fell 35.9% to $2.23. LSC Communications and Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) have terminated a merger agreement of an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion. Quad will pay LSC a termination fee of $45 million. LSC Communications also cut 2019 sales guidance.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) dropped 18.6% to $1.92.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) fell 18% to $3.2550 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) dropped 17.7% to $6.93.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 15% to $22.09 after the company reported its Phase 3 ENHANCE trial of Pimavanserin did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) dropped 13.5% to $3.7899. Just Energy Group announced adjustment of accounts receivable.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) dipped 12.5% to $2.94.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped 11.5% to $100.15.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) dipped 11% to $27.53.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) shares declined 10.7% to $3.7401 after the company reported a $100 million common stock offering.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) dropped 9.1% to $3.28.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) fell 8.5% to $63.00.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares declined 8.3% to $5.95.
- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) shares fell 6.8 to $42.17 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) fell 6% to $33.85 after reporting a $100 million common stock offering.
