Similar to prior years, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to introduce new iPhone models in the fall season, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple introduced the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR during a 2018 event and investors and consumers could see a similar product launch this year, 9to5Mac said. Apple could introduce three new "iPhone 11" models which include the Apple A13 chip, sources who've seen the devices said.

The three iPhone models are known as the D42, which is the successor to the iPhone XS. The D43 will replace the iPhone XS Max, and the N104 will replace the iPhone XR. The D42 and D43 models will feature a 3x OLED Retina display, and the N104 will feature the 2x Liquid Retina display.

The screen resolution in the new models will be unchanged. The new phones are likely to include a new type of "Taptic Enginem," which may improve Haptic Touch features, although specific details are not yet known, the publication wrote.

9to5Mac's sources said the camera could be able to capture wide-angle images which may allow the user to adjust the framing of a picture or crop corrections.

Apple's 2018 event unfolded "largely as expected," according to Loup Ventures' Gene Munster. Heading into the 2019 event Apple could feel some additional pressure to surprise customers and analysts with new features that few expected.

Apple typically holds its product launch event in September and no official date or invite has been established yet.

