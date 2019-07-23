For real-time updates on VIVE, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Viveve Medical (NYSE: VIVE) today had a large opening gap of -173.76%.

Why Is VIVE Moving?

Viveve Medical shares are trading lower after the company reported its LIBERATE-international trial in SUI patients did not achieve its primary endpoint.

