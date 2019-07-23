Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In Viveve?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 9:41am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on VIVE, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Viveve Medical (NYSE: VIVE) today had a large opening gap of -173.76%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is VIVE Moving?

Viveve Medical shares are trading lower after the company reported its LIBERATE-international trial in SUI patients did not achieve its primary endpoint.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on VIVE log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIVE)

Viveve Medical Shares Plummet After Trial Misses Primary Endpoint
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Here Is What's Driving The Rally In Chiasma