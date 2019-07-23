Viveve Medical Shares Plummet After Trial Misses Primary Endpoint
Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares are trading lower after the company said its LIBERATE-International trial in SUI patients did not not achieve its primary endpoint.
“We are very disappointed that the LIBERATE-International trial did not achieve its primary endpoint,” said CEO Scott Durbin. “We have conducted a full review of the primary efficacy data and expect to receive the complete data results including all secondary end-points in early August.”
Mizuho has also downgraded Viveve Medical from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $4 to $0.20.
Viveve Medical shares were trading down 63.55% at 15 cents in Tuesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.71 and a 52-week low of 35 cents.
