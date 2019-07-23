25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares rose 26.3% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. Achieve Life Sciences extended collaboration with NIH to advance the development of cytisinicline for smoking cessation.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares rose 18.1% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strategic partnership with GE for acceleration of standardized automation and bio-production for cellular medicines.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares rose 16.1% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced its CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial of Mycapssa met its primary and all secondary endpoints.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) rose 11.2% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after receiving robot guidance orders involving battery packs from OEM partners.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares rose 7.6% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) rose 7.5% to $3.70 in pre-market trading.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 7.4% to $8.95 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $8 to $16.
- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV) shares rose 7.2% to $4.60 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) rose 6.4% to $42.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 4.3% to $11.15 in pre-market trading.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) rose 4.1% to $112.99 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 3.4% to $17.78 in pre-market trading after the company on Monday announced it will further raise flat-rolled steel prices.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) rose 3.2% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 earnings.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) rose 2.5% to $136.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) rose 2.4% to $465.26 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) rose 2.1% to $52.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
Losers
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 13.2% to $22.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported its Phase 3 ENHANCE trial of Pimavanserin did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
- Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 6.8% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 23.25% on Monday.
- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) shares fell 6.1% to $42.50 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) fell 5.6% to $65.00 in pre-market trading.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) fell 5.5% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) fell 5.2% to $29.91 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) fell 4.1% to $13.03 in pre-market trading.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) fell 3.4% to $34.77 in pre-market trading after reporting a $100 million common stock offering.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 3.4% to $6.59 in pre-market trading.
