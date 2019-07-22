Market Overview

What The Truck?!? Headhaul – Capacity: The Loosening
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
July 22, 2019 6:35pm   Comments
On this historic Headhaul edition of WTT?!? Emily Szink joins Dooner as they cover breaking news on the oil tanker seized by Iran, protests in Mexico, what's up with capacity on the land with WTT?!? original JP, capacity on the water with ocean expert Henry Byers, Lincoln Duff is Off The Blockchain with concerning news for DoorDash drivers, Big Deal Little Deal, Market Expert Trivia, and so much more. This is an episode you can not miss!

