Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today it will open two more fulfillment centers in Ohio, which will bring to 10 the number of locations that the e-tailer operates in the state.

The centers, which will be built in Akron and Rossford, will each measure 700,000 square feet and will be used to pick, pack and ship small items like electronics, books and toys, Amazon said. The Akron center is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2019, and the Rossford location is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to MWPVL International, Inc., a consultancy that tracks Amazon's fulfillment and distribution activity.

The Rossford center is expected to employ about 1,000, according to MWPVL projections. The consultancy did not have projected staffing numbers for the Akron center.

Rossford is located near Toledo, at the intersection of I-75 and the Ohio Turnpike, which is signed as Interstates 76, 80 and 90. Akron is about 40 miles from Cleveland.

Amazon has 407 facilities of different types throughout the U.S. and an additional 59 planned for construction.

