Excessive Rainfall Today Replacing Excessive Heat

Cooler weather heads to the Northeast where temperatures reached 100° of hotter over the weekend. Several records were tied or broken in major cities. Rainfall will settle across the region today and tonight, and flooding is the new concern.

Soaking wet

SONAR Critical Events: Flash flooding risk areas for July 22, 2019.

It's going to be a wet start to the week for the eastern and southern U.S. as a cold front moves through these regions. It's a fairly slow-moving system, and there's a good chance for areas of heavy rainfall from the lower Mississippi Valley to southern New England. Flooding may cause minor to moderate delays for drivers along the I-24, I-40, I-55, I-64, I-65, I-81 and I-95 corridors. This includes cities such as Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Charleston (West Virginia), Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Watches for many areas.

Severe storm threat

SONAR Critical Events: Severe thunderstorm risk areas for July 22, 2019.

There's also a chance for scattered areas of large hail and strong wind gusts due to severe thunderstorms, especially from the nation's capital to just south of Boston. Potential airport delays may disrupt some air cargo shipments. On the bright side, the risk of tornadoes is slim to none.

Cooling off in some places

SONAR Critical Events: Excessive heat risk areas for July 22, 2019 (gray-shaded areas).

The heat wave across much of the eastern U.S. is ending, with high temperatures today at/below late-July norms. The only exception is from the southern tip of the Delmarva Peninsula to southeastern Georgia where the scorching heat and humidity will stick aroundfor one more day. The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for portions of this region where the heat index will crack 100°. It'll also be a very hot day for drivers along I-15, I-80 and I-84 as afternoon temperatures reach beyond 100° from Reno and Carson City to Salt Lake City and southeastern Idaho.

