What Caused The Opening Gap In Taronis Tech?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2019 10:08am
Creator and producer of hydrogen-based alternative fuel, Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) today had a large opening gap of 44.81%.

Why Is TRNX Moving?

Taronis Technologies shares are trading higher after the company received a $165 million purchase contract.

