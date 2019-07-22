What Caused The Opening Gap In Taronis Tech?
Creator and producer of hydrogen-based alternative fuel, Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) today had a large opening gap of 44.81%.
Why Is TRNX Moving?
Taronis Technologies shares are trading higher after the company received a $165 million purchase contract.
