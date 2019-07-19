A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 19, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Midatech Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: MTP) shares were up 45.8% to $1.87 after the company reported positive results from a first-in-human study of its MTX102 immuno-tolerising vaccine product candidate in diabetes.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) shares were down 6.7% to $1.07.
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were up 1.88% to $139.01 following better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were down 0.71% to $322.91.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares were down 8.5% to $2.41.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares were up 15% to $83.70 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results higher from the previous year.
- Boeing, Inc (NYSE: BA) shares were up 3.9% to $375.16 after the company reported a $4.9 billion charge related to 737 MAX groundings.
- Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) shares were down 6.7% to $30.60. Q1 sales were higher from last year and Q1 net loss was lower from last year.
- Amarin Corp PLC (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares were down 3.6% to $18.22. The company priced its public offering of 22.2 million ADS at $18 per ADS.
- Sketchers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) shares were up 13.3% to $39.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance.
