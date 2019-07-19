41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares climbed 43.1% to $1.86 after the company announced positive results from a first in human study of its MTX102 immuno-tolerising vaccine product candidate in diabetes.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) jumped 21.7% to $9.61 after a report of talks to merge with GateHouse. The deal could be announced in the next few weeks.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 15.5% to $2.61.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 15.2% to $0.3508 on seemingly no company-specific news. It could be potentially a rebound after the stock dropped over 50% this week.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares rose 13.7% to $82.72 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results higher from last year.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) rose 12.4% to $39.17 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM) gained 12.1% to $10.17.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares rose 11.6% to $34.14 after the company confirmed that Vintage Capital Management sent an unsolicited conditional proposal to acquire all of the company's outstanding common shares for $40 per share.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) gained 11.6% to $5.14.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) gained 10.6% to $3.77.
- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) climbed 10.1% to $67.77 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares jumped 9.2% to $20.23 following strong Q2 earnings.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares rose 9.1% to $14.03.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) gained 8.8% to $25.64 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) shares jumped 8.6% to $2.1930.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares surged 8.1% to $10.39. Credit Suisse initiates coverage on AMC Entertainment with an Outperform rating.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) gained 8% to $79.21.
- HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 7.8% to $3.30. HyreCar priced its 3.5 million share common stock offering at $3 per share.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares surged 7.4% to $ 2.17.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) rose 7.1% to $5.90.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 5.2% to $11.44 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares rose 5% to $93.82 after the company agreed to sell its Australia unit to Asahi for $11.3 billion.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) rose 4.7% to $73.04 following Q2 results.
Losers
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares tumbled 26% to $6.44.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) shares dropped 25.9% to $6.30 after rising 3.66% on Thursday.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares dropped 23.2% to $1.99 following pricing of a 1.8 million Class A unit offering at $2 per unit.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares declined 17.7% to $0.7083 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) fell 17.2% to $13.93. RCI reported resignation of BDO as Auditor and filed compliance plan with Nasdaq. The company expects to report internal review status and preliminary 2Q19 results in more detail next week.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) fell 16.2% to $5.28 amid reports Elliott Management has cut the price of its takeover bid.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) dropped 13.4% to $0.9351 after Reuters reported the struggling department store may have hired debt restructuring experts. JC Penney tasked experts to explore options that would give the company more time to oversee a turnaround in the face of $4 billion of debt which needs to be addressed in the coming years, sources told Reuters.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) dropped 12.2% to $5.16.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares fell 12.1% to $2.18 after climbing 30.53% on Thursday.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 8.8% to $2.40 after surging 34.87% on Thursday.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 8.4% to $2.8750 after the company reported added analysis of SHINE Phase 2b results for IFX-1.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares declined 7.8% to $2.5999.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) dropped 7.8% to $2.4899.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares fell 7.7% to $2.63.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) dropped 7.5% to $3.82.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 7.2% to $7.77. Bank of America downgraded Michaels from Neutral to Underperform.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) dropped 7.2% to $18.75 after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales below analyst estimates. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) fell 6.8% to $30.60 after the company reported Q1 results.
