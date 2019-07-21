IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotech, Health Analytics, Sports And Solar Power

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) will issue more than 3.33 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 21.6% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $61.3 million. Founded in 2007, the biotech company develops and markets diagnostic and prognostic tests for dermatologic cancers.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) will issue 6 million shares between $20 and $23 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 17.6% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $158.7 million. The data analytics company provides insights to more than 50 health care clients to improve clinical and operational outcomes.

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) will issue 10.7 million shares between $20 and $23 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 12% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $283 million. The California company uses data science and artificial intelligence to inform clinical treatment of chronic conditions.

Prosight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) will issue more than 8.82 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 20.8% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $182.6 million. With six U.S. offices, Prosight supports commercial clients with ad counsel, background checks, data security, insurance coverage, and more.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) will issue nearly 17.65 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 20.3% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $365.3 million. The residential energy company provides solar, battery storage and energy management services to customers in 15 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WSG) will issue more than 33.3 million shares between $12 and $15 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $575 million. Based in Beijing, the Dalian Wanda subsidiary operates a sports marketing unit and global athletic events such as the Ironman Triathlon.

Related Links:

What Is Reg A+?

What Is A Lock-Up Expiration Date And Why Is It Important?