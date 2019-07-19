Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BlackRock's Fink Talks US Stocks, China

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2019 11:09am   Comments
Share:
BlackRock's Fink Talks US Stocks, China

U.S. stocks "deserve" to lead the global bull charge, because the country is home to "better companies" and better policies, according to BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) CEO Larry Fink.

Monetary Vs. Fiscal Policy

BlackRock is the world's largest money manager, with $6.8 trillion in assets under management.  The company's CEO expressed a bullish stance on U.S. stocks during a Friday CNBC interview. Speaking as a guest on "Squawk Box," Fink said U.S. stocks also benefited from "more fiscal policy than other countries" rather than merely relying on monetary policy.

Monetary policy has limited tools and merely "monetizes financial assets," such as bonds and stocks, he said.

Yet the "general population," especially people in Europe, doesn't own bonds and stocks, so most monetary stimulus measures don't benefit a large segment of the population, Fink said. 

Fiscal policy, on the other hand, can include tax reduction and job creation that "lifts more people" up, the CEO said. 

China Trends 'Downward'

China's most recent GDP figures shows the company grew by 6.2% in the second quarter.

While this metric does show a slowdown, it is also a number that makes other countries "envious," Fink also said in the CNBC interview.

The longer-term trend in China "continues to be downward" and comes at a time when Fink said he is hearing from CEOs that "more and more" supply chains are moving out of the country.

Companies and their executives aren't sitting around to wait and see what the outcome from the Sino-American trade dispute will be, he said. 

BlackRock shares were higher by 0.59% at $477.96 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

BlackRock's Larry Fink Tells CNBC He Sees Lack Of 'Good Assets'

Bond ETFs To Hit $2 Trillion In Five Years, BlackRock Says

Posted-In: CNBC Larry Fink Squawk BoxNews Management Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLK)

8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019
An ETF Industry Goliath Could Enter Cannabis ETF Competition
Fintech Focus Rewind: Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets
Bond ETFs To Hit $2 Trillion In Five Years, BlackRock Says
Vanguard Enters The $1 Trillion ETF Club
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KeyBanc: Redfin Is Poised For Steady Share Gains, But At The Cost Of Margin Expansion