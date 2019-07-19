Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $34 after being priced at $21 per share.

The company listed its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol MDLA.

Medallia is a SaaS provider of enterprise software for experience management, and its SaaS platform – the Medallia Experience Cloud – captures experience data from signal fields emitted by customers and employees on their daily journeys.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse is also acting as a book-running manager.

The stock traded around $36.22 per share at time of publication.

