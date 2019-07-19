Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $23.50 after being priced at $19 per share.

The company has listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol AFYA.

Afya is a medical education company, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem serving medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program and continuing medical education activities.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, UBS and Itau BBA are the global coordinators for the offering.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

The stock traded around $22.60 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Afya IPO: What You Need To Know

Phreesia IPO: What You Need To Know