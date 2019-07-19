Market Overview

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2019 5:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • Pioneer Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PBFS) shares jumped 47.5% to close at $14.75 o n Thursday.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) climbed 34.9% to close at $2.63 on Thursday after H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and an $8 price target.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) gained 29.3% to close at $11.04.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares gained 29.2% to close at $1.15 on Thursday after the company reported 'favorable' results from its study to detect cancer mutations using its CoPrimer technology.
  • NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) gained 24.3% to close at $4.96.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 21.3% to close at $2.51. Handson Global Management proposed to acquire all outstanding equity of Exela Technologies.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 16.8% to close at $5.71 after closing US$41 million private placement. Neptune Wellness said private placement will help finance M&A deals.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 12.3% to close at $2.47.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 11.5% to close at $19.87.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 9.9% to close at $19.03.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) shares rose 9.3% to close at $4.84 after receiving operating permit for Las Chispas.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) rose 9.1% to close at $2.39.
  • Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) gained 9.1% to close at $29.91 following Q2 earnings.
  • Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) rose 9% to close at $6.43.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) surged 8.2% to close at $87.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) gained 7.7% to close at $4.76. Tremont Mortgage Trust announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.22 per common share.
  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) rose 6.9% to close at $38.96.
  • Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares rose 6.4% to close at $4.82 after winning $40 million digital night vision contract.
  • Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) gained 5.9% to close at $174.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) rose 5% to close at $33.79.
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) shares rose 4.5% to close at $94.26 after reporting Q2 results.

 

Losers

  • Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) fell 26.8% to close at $39.15 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
  • Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares dropped 23.7% to close at $0.32 on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a Distribution and License Agreement with its Taronis Fuels subsidiary.
  • ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares fell 23.3% to close at $12.13 after the company reported preliminary results for the second quarter.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 22.5% to close at $4.17.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares tumbled 18.7% to close at $6.98. Hovnanian Enterprises received continued listing standard notice from the NYSE.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 16.3% to close at $3.90.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 15.7% to close at $2.26 on Thursday after declining 18.58 % on Wednesday.
  • Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) dropped 15.2% to close at $2.28.
  • comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) dipped 12.5% to close at $3.70.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) fell 12.1% to close at $4.43.
  • Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) slipped 11.3% to close at $2.28.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 11.3% to close at $8.44.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) fell 11.2% to close at $5.73.
  • Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares declined 11.1% to close at $5.51.
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) dipped 10.8% to close at $18.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) shares dipped 10.6% to close at $10.64.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) dropped 10.4% to close at $3.46.
  • Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares slipped 10.3% to close at $4.35.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 10.3% to close at $18.90 after reporting a $400 million offering of American Depositary Shares.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 10.3% to close at $2.45.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares dropped 10.3% to close at $325.21. Netflix reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company said 2.7 million paid memberships added during the quarter, down from 5.5 million year-over-year.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) dropped 10.2% to close at $13.77.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 10.2% to close at $2.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares fell 10% to close at $6.38.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares fell 9.8% to close at $3.40.
  • Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) shares declined 9.4% to close at $51.74 following downbeat Q2 results.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 9.4% to close at $13.14.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) dipped 9.3% to close at $2.43.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) dropped 8.6% to close at $9.18.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 7.9% to close at $5.25 after dropping 5.00% on Wednesday.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) fell 7.9% to close at $121.11 despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company cut the high end of its 2019 sales and EBITDA guidance.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) dropped 7.4% to close at $4.60.
  • Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) fell 7.2% to close at $36.33.
  • Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) dropped 7% to close at $2.51.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 6.2% to close at $6.95. Aurora Cannabis disclosed that it has secured 2-year contract with Italian Gov't. public tender to supply medical cannabis. Bank of America downgraded Aurora Cannabis from Buy to Neutral.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 5.1% to close at $127.42 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) fell 3.3% to close at $17.70. Ellington Financial priced its 3.5 million share common stock offering at $17.66 per share.

