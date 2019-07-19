Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in New York at 11:05 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak in New York City, New York at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.