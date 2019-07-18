42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares climbed 42% to $1.2633 after the company reported 'favorable' results from its study to detect cancer mutations using its CoPrimer technology.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 21.3% to $2.51. Handson Global Management proposed to acquire all outstanding equity of Exela Technologies.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) rose 32.3% to $2.58 after H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and an $8 price target.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) climbed 16.1% to $5.68 after closing US$41 million private placement. Neptune Wellness said private placement will help finance M&A deals.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) rose 12.1% to $9.57.
- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) climbed 11.3% to $4.44.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares surged 11% to $5.03 after winning $40 million digital night vision contract.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) shares gained 10.2% to $4.8802 after receiving operating permit for Las Chispas.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) surged 9.6% to $5.60 after the company disclosed that it has entered into a research deal with The National Institute of Allergy And Infectious Diseases to evaluate HBV antisense oligonucleotide compounds.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) climbed 8.7% to $4.13.
- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) gained 8.3% to $29.69 following Q2 earnings.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) rose 7.6% to $34.64.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) gained 6.6% to $4.71. Tremont Mortgage Trust announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.22 per common share.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) climbed 6.5% to $86.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) rose 5.4% to $38.42.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) rose 5.3% to $41.10 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) gained 4.9% to $172.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) shares rose 4.3% to $94.10 after reporting Q2 results.
Losers
- Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares fell 23.7% to $0.32 after the company announced it entered into a Distribution and License Agreement with its Taronis Fuels subsidiary.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares tumbled 23.5% to $12.10 after the company reported preliminary results for the second quarter.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 13.1% to $4.05.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) dipped 12.8% to $18.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) dropped 12.5% to $46.76 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) fell 12.2% to $13.46.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) dropped 11.2% to $2.39.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) dipped 11.1% to $2.3839.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares fell 11.1% to $322.06. Netflix reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company said 2.7 million paid memberships added during the quarter, down from 5.5 million year-over-year.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares declined 10.3% to $3.38.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 10.1% to $18.94 after reporting a $400 million offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) shares declined 9.9% to $51.50 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) dropped 9.3% to $9.11.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) dipped 9% to $3.85.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) dropped 9% to $4.5250.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 8.6% to $2.45 after declining 18.58 % on Wednesday.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 8.6% to $5.21 after dropping 5.00% on Wednesday.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) fell 8.1% to $35.98.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) dropped 7% to $2.5113.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 5.8% to $2.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) fell 5.8% to $123.82 despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company cut the high end of its 2019 sales and EBITDA guidance.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 5.7% to $126.61 after reporting Q2 results.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 5.6% to $6.99. Aurora Cannabis disclosed that it has secured 2-year contract with Italian Gov't. public tender to supply medical cannabis. Bank of America downgraded Aurora Cannabis from Buy to Neutral.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) fell 3.6% to $17.65. Ellington Financial priced its 3.5 million share common stock offering at $17.66 per share.
