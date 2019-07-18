Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 18, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2019 12:05pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were down 11.4% to $321.29 after the company reported Q2 earnings and net subscriber adds of 2.7 million below forecasts.
  2. Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares were down 8.5% to $3.45.
  3. Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares were down 12.4% to $1.63.
  6. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) shares were up 52.8% to $1.36 after the company reported favorable results from its study to detect cancer mutations using its CoPrimer technology.
  7. Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) shares were down 14.4% to $1.13. The company on Wednesday announced it closed its $12 million offering and paid off convertible debt ahead of schedule.
  8. eBay, Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares were up 3% to $40.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  9. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares were up 28.7% to $2.49. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and an $8 price target.
  10. International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) shares were down 3.8% to $148.46 following a Q2 earnings beat.
  11. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares were down 2.5% to $69.61. The company on Tuesday reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  12. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) shares were up 1% to $5.14.

