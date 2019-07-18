Mirum Pharmaceuticals Opens Below IPO Price

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $13 after being priced at $15 per share.

The shares are listed on the Nasdaq and trading under the symbol MIRM.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases.

Citigroup, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James is acting as lead manager. Roth Capital Partners is acting as co-manager.

