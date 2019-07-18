Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) made its public debut on Thursday morning, opening at $14.50 after being priced at $16 per share.

Fulcrum focuses on developing therapies for genetically defined diseases in areas of high unmet needs, with a specific focus on rare diseases. The company uses its product engine to identify targets that can be drugged by small molecules, regardless of the particular underlying mechanism of gene misexpression.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and SVB Leerink are the underwriters for the offering.

The stock traded around $14.36 per share at time of publication.

