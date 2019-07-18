Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $26.75 after being priced at $18 per share.

The shares of the company are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol PHR.

Phreesia, founded in 2005, is a health care software company, which offers through its SaaS-based Phreesia Platform a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payment solution for secure processing of patient patients.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, William Blair, Allen & Company and Piper Jaffray are the underwriters for the offering.

